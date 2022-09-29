After 143 years of service, a devastating arson fire, a community fundraising effort that gained worldwide attention, and a lengthy construction period, the Murray Church is back and ready to open its doors. After an arson fire destroyed the original church on January 11, 2019, the Trinity United Church began fundraising to rebuild the longstanding community landmark.

The Murray Church was built in 1876 and named after its founder, Reverend George Murray. He was the sole Presbyterian minister in the Interior of B.C. at the time, riding between communities on horseback to lead service in small towns and villages. It was used actively as a church for 143 years, until it was destroyed in an arson fire. The only thing left standing was the brick chimney, which the new church was rebuilt around. After over three years of raising funds and construction, the church will reopen in the coming weeks.

“The congregation is inviting all donors, contractors, service suppliers, and interested persons to attend,” said the Trinity United church in a press release.

“Fundraising began shortly after the fire, and in the following months raised the required funds to complete the project rebuild. Donor support was amazing. Cash and in-kind contributions were received from individuals and contractors in the Nicola Valley, other BC communities, around the Province, and from other countries.”

An online GoFundMe campaign raised $105,579 towards the rebuild project. This, along with over $80,000 in community raised funds, allowed the church to be rebuilt in its original location in 2021. It was a lengthy process, with 23 contractors and service providers contributing to the project. The project was spearheaded by the Trinity United Church congregation, which owned the original church, and managed by David Laird.

“The congregation of Trinity United and Murray Churches are extremely thankful for the overwhelming support. We are sincerely grateful for the excellent leadership of David Laird, project construction manager,” added the release.

The reopening ceremony of the church will act as an open house, giving attendees an opportunity to walk the historic grounds of the church and view the newly reconstructed building. Information on the rebuild project and the history of the church will be discussed before a dedication ceremony, followed by open-house hours to view the church.

The official opening of the Murray church will take place on Saturday, October 1, from 1:00PM to 4:00PM. Dedication of the newly constructed church will take place at 2:00PM. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair as seating will be limited.