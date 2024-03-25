Twenty six new affordable rental homes opening at Si?yá? [see-ya] Place in Upper Nicola.

Located on Lot 142 Douglas Lake Rd., Si?yá? Place is the result of a partnership between the Upper Nicola Band, the Provincial and Federal Government, BC Housing, and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

“We are grateful for our partnership with the Province, through BC Housing, Indigenous Services Canada and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation,” said Chief Dan Manuel, president of Upper Nicola Band Housing Society.

“To our members who will be housed in this amazing safe, secure and affordable project, we say: Welcome home.”

Si?yá? Place will consist of 12 separate buildings offering a variety of one-, two-, four- and five-bedroom homes. Of the 26 homes, two are fully accessible and nine are adaptable.

Operated by the Upper Nicola Band Housing Society, band members will begin moving into their new homes in April 2024.

“I am proud to be working with partners like Upper Nicola Band to provide more intergenerational housing options, so people can live where they grew up, close to their community and culture,” said Ravi Kahlon, B.C. minister of housing.

“As the first province to fund on-reserve housing, we’re building thousands of safe, comfortable homes like this in partnership with Indigenous organizations and governments. I look forward to seeing how these new homes will benefit the community.”

Si?yá? Place is a part of a $19 billion housing investment by the Provincial Government. Since 2018, approximately 1,560 homes have been opened or under construction through the Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund (IHF).