The BC Minister of Jobs announced a new $12-million grant to help BC’s small businesses get online.

Ravi Kahlon said the new initiative, called the Launch Online Grant Program, will provide up to $7,500 to help small and medium businesses work with local e-commerce resources, in a world that buys online now more than ever.

“Business practices that we thought were five to seven years away are here now,” said Kahlon.

$305-billion in e-commerce transactions went through in Canada in 2019, and when the numbers are available, that amount is said to have doubled in 2020.

Kahlon expects that around 1,500 BC businesses will be able to access the program and grow their tech.

The funds will come from the $1.5-billion economic recovery budget.

25% of the funds will be reserved for Indigenous businesses.

Visit the website at www.launchonline.ca to apply.