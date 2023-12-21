BC Transit has invested over $200,000 into boosting Merritt’s fleet.

The Merritt Regional Transit System welcomed a new 26-foot, light-duty ‘ARBOC Spirit of Freedom’ bus earlier this month, at a cost of $225,952.

The new bus can carry up to 18 seated passengers, and provide flexibility for up to two mobile aids, such as wheelchairs.

Equipped with a white LED destination sign that shows bus number and route name, the interior also includes more modern vinyl seating and better lighting.

The new vehicle is part of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, where eligible costs for infrastructure and fleet investments are shared between the Governments of Canada, the Province, local governments and other partners.