As construction continues to get underway around Merritt Central Elementary School, a new bus stop configuration for the school has been designed.

The new configuration, which was presented at the last board of education meeting on Oct. 11, includes a new driveway into the school’s parking lot and a new area where the buses will be able to stop safely.

The project called ‘The West Merritt Active Transportation Path’, which has been underway for the past few months, aims to make it easier, safer and more enjoyable to walk, bicycle and use other forms of active transportation.

According to the City of Merritt’s website, the $2.3 million project, once fully completed, will create an active transportation loop connecting to Merritt Secondary School and Merritt Central Elementary School.

Local authorities and school officials have collaborated closely to make these improvements a reality, with the safety of the students and those who commute around the area being their greatest priority.

Dylan Richardson, secretary treasurer at School District 58, said the district is really happy with the project.

“We’re happy to report that we really worked well, and it’s just nice to be able to bring a solution forward that is safer for students,” Richardson said.

According to information provided by the City of Merritt, the whole project is expected to extend into 2024 due to delays in approvals from FortisBC, as a lot of their underground utilities are in the work area.