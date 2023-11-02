Electric vehicle drivers now have a faster charging option in Merritt.

BC Hydro has announced in a press release they have doubled the number of chargers at the local fast charging site, located at the Merritt Visitor Information Centre (Baillie House), with the addition of a new 100-kilowatt charging unit.

“On October 27, an additional 100-kilowatt charging unit was brought into service which can add 100 kilometres of driving to an average electric vehicle in about 10 minutes,” the release says.

Besides the new charging unit, the updates at the location also includes a “curbless design and lower displays on the new charger for better accessibility.”

The site first opened in March of 2018 with one 50-kilowatt charging unit.

Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz celebrated the additional charging station in town, emphasizing its meaning towards a more environmental-focused future and for the community as a whole.

“This expansion offers EV drivers who travel through Merritt on the Coquihalla Highway the ability to move throughout the province using clean energy,” the mayor said in a release.

Josie Osborne, minister of energy, mines and low carbon innovation, said in the release the new electric vehicle charger in Merritt is a continuation of the provincial government’s work with BC Hydro to make cleaner options more accessible and affordable for residents.

“An important part of our CleanBC climate plan is helping people make the switch from a gas-powered vehicle to one that runs on B.C.’s clean electricity – whether you’re driving around a city, a small town, or a more remote area of our vast and beautiful province,” she said.