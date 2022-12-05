The B.C. Interior Community Foundation (BCICF) announced that they will be receiving $400,000 in government funding to help support charities, non-profits and Indigenous Governing Bodies.

On Tuesday, November 22, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, announced that Community Foundations of Canada, Canadian Red Cross, and United Way Centraide Canada have been selected to distribute funding to help a broad and diverse range of charities, non-profits and Indigenous Governing Bodies adapt and modernize, so they can support pandemic recovery in communities across Canada.

“The Government supports a more inclusive model of economic growth that creates opportunities for everyone in Canada as the long-term recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic

continues,” said Gould.

“The Community Services Recovery Fund will strengthen the ability of charities and non-profits to deliver services and resources where they will have the most impact. Because of the National Funders’ strong connections with local organizations, they will ensure funding is distributed efficiently to organizations that provide services to communities in need across Canada.”

The Community Services Recovery Fund is a one-time investment of $400 million that will help charities, non-profits and Indigenous Governing Bodies to acquire the tools they need to adapt and modernize so they can better support pandemic recovery in communities across Canada.

Out of the $400 million funding, BCICF will be receiving roughly $400,000 for use within their jurisdiction.

“Charities and non-profits are at the forefront of addressing communities’ needs, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many of them are struggling to recover and adapt their services to the changing needs of the Thompson, Nicola and South Cariboo region,” said Kathy Humphreys, president of the BC Interior Community Foundation.

“Through the Community Services Recovery Fund, BC Interior Community Foundation will be able to give organizations the support they need to serve our community.”

Funding from the Community Services Recovery Fund will enable charities, non-profits and Indigenous Governing Bodies to invest in their own organizational capacity to: adapt the way they deliver services to support the needs of their staff and volunteers; buy equipment such as computers and software; create new ways of working, such as developing new fundraising approaches; provide support for staff and volunteers, such as staff training, supports for mental health and wellbeing; and develop plans to receive funding from diverse sources.

“The money that is close to $400,000, which we will be receiving to distribute in our region is going to be available communities that we serve which includes Merritt,” Humphreys noted.

“Once the applications are available online, anybody within our eligibility criteria are invited to apply.”

Since the early phases of the pandemic, charities, non-profits and Indigenous Governing Bodies have struggled with increased demand for their services, reduced revenues, declines in charitable giving due to the rising cost of living, and a greater need to make use of digital tools as part of adapting and modernizing their operations.

As a result of the investments provided by the Community Services Recovery Fund, charities, non-profits and Indigenous Governing Bodies will be better equipped to improve the efficacy, accessibility, and sustainability of the community services that they provide. The application process is will launch on January 6, 2023.

For more information visit www.communityservicesrecoveryfund.ca.