The British Columbia government has announced new funding to strengthen wood-product manufacturing and to further support local First Nations economies around the province.

According to a news release, the funding announced is part of the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund (BCMJF), which supports non-for-profit organizations to plan and launch high-value industrial and manufacturing projects.

In the release, Brenda Bailey, minister of jobs, economic development and innovation, said the provincial government continues to work and support First Nations and manufacturing companies in order to achieve long-term growth in the industry.

“By investing in innovation, we’re getting more value from the wood harvested in B.C., while creating and preserving high-quality jobs in the forestry sector,” she said.

In addition to non-for-profit organizations, the BCMJF is also supporting three Indigenous-led planning projects, including Stuwix Resources, which is located in Merritt.

Stuwix Resources is a forestry management company owned by eight First Nations bands located in the southern Interior of B.C. According to their website, the mission of the market logging company is to maximize the harvested trees, which aligns with their commitment of environmental stewardship.

According to the release, Stuwix Resources will be receiving up to $50,000 for planning activities toward implementing new processing approaches that will allow them to recover up to 35 per cent more marketable volume out of their tenure harvest.

Lindsay Tighe, general manager at Stuwix Resources, said that support from the Province will allow them to go back to a traditional long-log program, increasing their ability to send the log to the right market, manufacture new products and explore markets such as bio energy, chips, shavings and firewood.

“Our communities and memberships’ values expect full utilization of forest resources so that we are not wasting and burning usable sources,” he said. “Our project will create a new business line, allowing us to do more on-site processing and decrease our wasted fibre.”