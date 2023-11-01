Hollywood has once again returned to the Thompson-Nicola region to take advantage of its beautiful and unique landscape.

Scenes from the upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’, starring Kurt Russell, were filmed at a location near Cache Creek and Walhachin along the Trans-Canada Highway in 2022.

Russell, best known for his roles in films such as Escape From New York, The Thing, Big Trouble in Little China and The Hateful Eight, will share a leading role with his son Wyatt, who recently starred in the miniseries, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters follows members of an organization called Monarch that encounter monsters known as Titans in a period of a half-century, including Godzilla.

“Viewers should keep a particularly close eye on Episode 3 of this series, where many will recognize some familiar landscapes that embody Hollywood’s desire for filming in our region,” said TNRD Film Commissioner Terri Hadwin.

The production is the largest to film in the Thomson-Nicola district since Jurassic World III: Dominion was in the area in 2020.

“Each year, we also know that this area continues to be a landmark for so many different productions. The unique locations and diverse scenery of the Thompson-Nicola region provide unmatched opportunities for filming, and the TNFC looks forward to supporting many more film productions to come.”

The first two episodes of the series premiere on Nov. 17, 2023, with new episodes set for release every Friday until Jan. 12, 2024.