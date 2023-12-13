Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly (CNA) is launching a new logo that brings more meaning to the not-for-profit organization.

According to a press release published on Dec. 1, the new design features a sun with eight rays, which represents the eight partnering communities coming together in union.

“The logo design incorporates an open space on the bottom, reminiscent of valleys, which represents the harmonious coexistence of land, water and sky,” the release says.

“It symbolizes the connection between the natural elements and to our communities that have thrived in our area for generations.”

Mike Hill, n?e?képmx artist and Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly member, is the person responsible for the new logo.

In the news release, it says Hill was inspired by Indigenous rock paintings during his creative process.

Nicole Johnny, acting executive director and operations manager at CNA, said the organization’s new branding is grounded in a connection with their history.

“With a logo crafted by one of our members, this transformation brings not only a heightened visibility, but also a robust strength that resonates at the core of our organization, symbolizing unity and strength among our eight participating bands,” she said.

According to the release, CNA’s new brand idea highlights the organization’s legacy of strengthening the rights, values and titles of n?e?képmx people.

“We connect with our past to honour our ancestors and ensure our knowledge and wisdom live on,” the release reads.

“This is the reconnection with tmixw, with all living things protecting and healing our land and the n?e?képmx culture and traditions.”

Chief Christine Walkem, Cook’s Ferry’s chief and Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly chair of the board, said CNA sought to have a more meaningful logo that represented their name, communities and purpose.

“Our new selection speaks more to each of those elements through incorporation of our pictograph images of a house, ‘Citxw’, and in this Citxw still incorporating the eight communities and the strengths that we bring to the Citxw together,” the chief said.

“The design is unique and more relatable to our n?e?képmx people and has a welcoming component to it.”