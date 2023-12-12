Nicola Valley Institute of Technology has welcomed a new board chair with an extensive background.

Lennard Joe was appointed to the position at NVIT’s Nov. 29 board meeting, a Registered Professional Forester and a member of the Nlaka’pamux First Nation.

“Lennard Joe’s extensive experience and commitment to First Nations’ values position him as an exemplary leader to guide the Board of Governors and NVIT as a whole,” reads a press release from the college. “His visionary approach aligns with the institute’s goals, establishing a deeper connection between First Nations, the land, the forest sector, and the environment. NVIT anticipates continued growth and positive impact under Lennard Joe’s leadership.”

With over 30 years of experience in natural resources and business, Joe is the owner and CEO of Grizzly Path Consulting, as well as the CEO of BC First Nations Forestry Council. In May of 2022, he was awarded the Sustainable Forestry Initiative Presidents Award, and just this year received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Selkirk College.

He was previously the general manager of Stuwix Resources Joint Venture.