The Merritt Chapter of the Rural and Remote Division of Family Practice announces new primary care providers coming to Merritt.

The Division of Family Practices do not encourage locals without a family physician or nurse practitioner to call clinics directly, rather, register through the Health Connect Registry online https://hcr.healthlinkbc.ca/s/ or call 8-1-1 (or 7-1-1 for persons who are deaf or hard of hearing).

Registrees will be contacted directly once a primary care provider has the capacity to take in new patients.

The Rural & Remote Division of Family Practice has the goal of attaching everyone on the waitlist by the end of the year.