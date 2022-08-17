The Province of BC, with coordination by Interior Health, is continuing its pushback against the toxic drug crisis by implementing new supports, and expanding treatment access, for those struggling with substance-abuse issues in B.C.’s interior.

The new provincial funding allows Interior Health to allocate 35 new beds to its addiction care services, including 20 treatment beds, 14 transition and stabilization beds, and one new withdrawal-management bed. The new beds will be spread out across facilities in B.C.’s interior, including the nearby Lillooet Friendship Centre, and New Tomorrow Treatment Solutions in Kamloops.

“By creating new treatment and recovery spaces, we’re connecting more people to the life-saving resources they need throughout the Interior,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

“We’re tackling the toxic drug crisis from all sides with unprecedented investments in mental-health and addictions supports across the spectrum of prevention, treatment, recovery and harm reduction.”

The Illicit Drug Toxicity Report, most recently released in May of this year, indicated that 940 British Columbians have died from toxic drug overdose so far in 2022. Lillooet, Merritt, and the Cariboo Chilcotin areas are listed as having some of the highest rates of drug toxicity deaths in the province. All three communities are located within the bounds of Interior Health.

The new treatment beds will supplement other addiction supports in the Interior, including virtual clinics and outpatient withdrawal management teams. Stays are typically from 30 to 90 days, offering live-in intensive treatment. The Province says this new mix of supports will ensure wider access to substance-abuse supports for those who need it the most. Interior Health says the new beds are invaluable as they continue to respond to this ongoing healthcare crisis.

“As we continue to develop our substance-use care continuum, the value of these new beds can’t be understated. Having a safe, welcoming place to call home at a pivotal period in an individual’s wellness journey can make a tremendous difference,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health.

“We are pleased to further expand access to treatment in facilities for those clients who have not met their goals with other less intensive forms of treatment.”

The boost in funding for addiction support is a part of the Province’s ‘A Pathway to Hope’ roadmap, which outlines steps to building a comprehensive addictions and mental health support program across B.C.

For more information, or to access Interior Health’s substance-abuse supports, visit https://www.interiorhealth.ca/health-and-wellness/toxic-drug-crisis/overdose-prevention-and-treatment.