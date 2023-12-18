Crime Stoppers’ brand new website was the main topic being presented by its members at their latest annual general meeting, held at the Merritt Community Policing Office on Dec. 7.

Launched on Nov. 16, the website serves as a platform for locals to get involved and access information about crimes and criminals in the area. It also serves as an online database for missing persons in the region, and the many local events that Merritt Crime Stoppers are involved with.

“Our main purpose of the website is to share information with the community, whether it’s information on how the Crime Stoppers program works or what files require more information to be solved,” said Marlene Jones, coordinator at the Merritt Community Policing Office.

Jones also added that the recently launched website is a solution for information that would often get lost on social media as time passes, and knows there’s more work to be done.

“These things take a little while to grow. We’ve had 16 visitors over the last 30 days, so it’s gonna take a little bit for us to push that out into the community,” she said.

Another subject at the meeting was the increased visibility within the community, which was celebrated by Jones and other members present.

“Over the last year our membership has grown and we’ve increased our visibility in our community and this takes quite a bit of work,” she said.

Jones reminded that the main role of the non-profit organization is to ensure that the community feels safe and the website will come in handy.

“Crime Stoppers can help play a role in community safety and it’s important to make sure our community knows where to find out about that.”

The new site can be found at www.nicolavalleycrimestoppers.com.