—- By Kenneth Wong

A New Westminster man goes missing enroute to Merritt.

The New Westminster Police Department (NWPD) is reaching out for community assistance in the search for a missing man whom NWPD refer to only as “Gerry.”

Gerry is described as an Asian male standing 5’6’’ tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in New Westminster loading his belongings into his silver 2004 Nissan Frontier with a silver canopy on Jan. 30th. According to the police, the license plate of the vehicle is JV 7164.

He has been known to drive to remote locations for fishing and camping. Authorities are urging individuals who frequent or are familiar with logging roads or parks around the Nicola Valley to be vigilant and keep an eye out for the silver 2004 Nissan Frontier.

In a press release, Sgt. Andrew Leaver of the NWPD stated the following: “Gerry’s family is very concerned about his well-being. He may be in crisis and it’s important he’s located as soon as possible.”

If Gerry or his vehicle is spotted, NWPD urges people to call 911 immediately.