Emmanuelle Dugas has always had a passion for helping others achieve their health and wellness goals, with the local entrepreneur and massage therapist making her return to downtown Merritt by opening The Point Holistic Healing. The newly renovated storefront on Voght Street is now open for Merrittonians to enjoy massage therapy, reiki, acupressure, and boutique yoga services.

After being open for a short time within local cafe Brambles Bakery, The Point has returned to the downtown core after Dugas finished her two year intensive register massage therapy (RMT) training. Now offering RMT with direct billing to all major insurance companies, The Point is back with a refreshed menu of services. Dugas told the Herald that reopening The Point in downtown Merritt was an easy decision.

“I grew up here, I’m from here, and when I had my business open at Brambles, I developed such a lovely clientele,” said Dugas.

“Everyone here is so nice and so welcoming. I just felt like there was room for me here, and I’m from here, so I decided to come back.”

Dugas added that she enjoys being able to bring the holistic services that The Point offers to a smaller locale such as Merritt, and works with a wide range of clients looking to accomplish a variety of goals. Some search for overall improved health and wellness, and other clients face neurological issues and degenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s. Dugas also works with athletes and individuals looking to prevent injury. She said her one-on-one format, with sessions available by appointment only, means she is able to offer custom tailored services specific to individual clients’ wants and needs.

In addition to massage therapy, Dugas is certified to offer reiki, a Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation that also promotes healing, as well as boutique yoga lessons. Another offering on The Point’s list of services is acupressure, similar to acupuncture, but using the hands to hold pressure points rather than needles. Dugas named The Point in a nod to the practice after finishing her acupressure training.

“I hold the points with my fingers instead of needles, hence the name, The Point,” said Dugas with a laugh.

“It’s a really gentle approach to get people into taking care of themselves in a hands-on way.”

Since opening in December 2022, The Point has kept Dugas busy with new appointments and returning customers alike. She is enjoying her new endeavour in sharing her passion for a holistic approach to health and wellness, and is accepting new clients. The Point Holistic Healing is located at 1918 Voght Street in downtown Merritt. For more information, or to book an appointment, visit www.thepointholistichealing.com.