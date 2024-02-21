—— By Kenneth Wong

A New Zealand man running coast to coast across Canada to fundraise for child cancer patients speaks at Diamond Vale Elementary School.

Starting in St. Johns, Newfoundland, for the past 293 days, Jon Nabbs has been running through every province with the finish line in Victoria and the goal to raise $60,000 for Childhood Cancer Canada and NewZealand charity Child Cancer Foundation.

Nabbs, adorned in a Superman suit and has been travelling alone with only a baby stroller containing his belongings, stopping at children’s hospitals and talking at schools. Nabbs was inspired by Terry Fox after learning about Fox and his achievements through the internet. “What moved me so much about the way Terry Fox did it is that he was so true to his core of remembering the people that he saw in the oncology wards with him and remembering that it was about raising money for them and finding cures for them, serving them,” said Nabbs.

“There’s even some articles I’ve read where he talks about, he didn’t want very much sponsorship, and he didn’t want brands all plastered over his Marathon of Hope, and when the run started getting really popular when he went through Toronto and started hitting Norton, he expressed the concern that it was sort of people were forgetting amongst all the hype, they were forgetting what it was really about. It’s about helping other people. And I was so moved by that and I just knew that tried to come and do something to further the fantastic cause that he started.”

Before his journey in Canada started, Nabbs walked the length of New Zealand, a 3,000 kilometres journey, one third of his Canadian journey.

Following the death of both his parents from cancer, Nabbs was inspired to run. “I just had this ‘aha moment’ when I was just like why? Why am I doing this job I don’t like?” Nabbs thought to himself, “I know what I want to do, like why am I not doing it? And there it was like no answer to that question.And it was just like, I think like two days later, I had my plane ticket booked up to the top of New Zealand to go and start walking in New Zealand trail.”

Aside from the climate and terrain, Nabbs’ biggest challenge has been loneliness. To mitigate this challenge, Nabbs talks with his friends in New Zealand over the phone. “(I’m) running it down the highway and I would call friends back home in New Zealand and it’s early in the morning, like six o’clock in the morning, and I’ve got some buddies that usually awake at that time and they’re out going for a run themselves,” said Nabbs.

After reaching Victoria, Nabbs hopes to return to New Zealand with his stroller and Superman suit to continue fundraising for cancer research. “So the goal, the next plan is to go home to New Zealand, and actually on the roads this time, run the length of New Zealand do the same thing, stopping in at Children’s Cancer Treatment Centres.”

For those who wish to help to the cause, please access this website to donate.