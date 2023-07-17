Interior Health announced the closure of Nicola Lake beaches, northeast of Merritt, due to a toxic algae bloom.

The closure was issued last Thursday, July 13, and it impacts the entire lake, including Monck Provincial Park, located off Highway 5A.

According to Interior Health’s website, cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, “commonly grow in shallow, still waters, and are a natural part of the aquatic environment.”

The cyanobacteria is known to produce toxins called microcystins, which can be poisonous to people, pets and livestock, such as cows and sheep.

Also according to their website, the agency issues beach closures “when a serious risk to the health and safety of recreational water users exists.”

The agency also recommends the public to stay out of the water and not use it as drinking water.

Symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, sore throat, blistering around the mouth, pneumonia, and fever. Anyone experiencing symptoms after coming in contact with the algae should seek medical attention.

For more information, visit the Interior Health’s website.