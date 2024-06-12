Merritt Secondary School seniors to present their art at the Nicola Valley Arts Centre.

Titled “Shifting Perspectives: the MSS Seniors Art Students,” the exhibit will run from June 6 until June 23.

Showcasing artwork from MSS art teacher Shannon Dunn’s senior class, students were given a variety of art projects to try different mediums and styles throughout the Dunn’s course.

“There’s different assignments, there’s quite a few where they have their favourite possession when they were growing up; whether it was a toy, or a blanket or whatever, and we tried to elevate it to fine art,” said Dunn.

“There’s an assignment called ‘The Eyes of the Windows to the Soul’ and talking about how much feeling and emotion you can get by just looking at the eyes,” Dunn continued.

The exhibition will bring a selection from each of the students with an accompanying description of their project and work.

Student Sarah Parno’s painting “The Blue Dress” started as practice for painting fabrics but took on a life of its own. “I kind of liked the mood of the picture, I don’t know how to really describe it.”

Student Ciara Wuensche specializes in drawing cartoon style but chose to step out of her comfort zone for her favourite possession assignment, drawing a stuffed lizard using pencil in a realistic style.

“I am looking forward to this short but impactful show,” said gallery curator Jano Howarth. “It gives the community an opportunity to see into the minds and hearts of our local youth, soon to graduate.”

“We share our art with other people so that they can have a response to it as well,” said Dunn. “I just think we’re so fortunate in Merritt, that this gallery allows us to have this space to have a student show, so why not take that opportunity?”

The art show will run from June 6 until June 23, with a reception on Thursday, June 13, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Nicola Valley Arts Centre.