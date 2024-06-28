Nicola Valley Community Arts Council to host summer show for the second year.

The second Summer Artisan Show is back at the Nicola Valley Art Gallery. The community art exhibit will run from Thursday, June 27 until Sunday, Sept. 8.

Community members are also invited to join the local artists and artisans at their reception, on Friday, July 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., for refreshments and a chat.

The exhibit will also count with unique and local gifts – from wood carved and crafted feathers’ boards and furniture to stained glass, pottery, local books, jewelry, honey, herbal teas and more – for people to buy.

New contributors of the Nicola Valley Community Arts Council (NVCAC) include fabric artist Dawn Belanger, photographer Kenneth Wong, metal sculptor David Henderson, paper craft artist Kristina Brewer and painter Linda Suzuki.

“I am really pleased to have so many local artists and artisans showing their creativity for our local community and the visitors coming through and staying in the area this summer,” Jano Howarth, gallery curator at NVCAC, said. “The show is beautiful and was put together with a team of our artists and artisans under the skilled direction of Herta Klassen, Marilyn Kelly.”