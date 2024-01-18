Quilt lovers won’t want to miss this upcoming art exhibit at the Nicola Valley Arts Centre.

Starting Jan. 18, the Nicola Valley Quilters’ Guild Art Show will feature a beautiful collection of quilts and regalia from members of the community.

According to a news release, the quilts on display during the art show are from personal collections of the members, new pieces that will be for sale, and some that will be donated to good causes in the community.

“There is a variety of quilts, from classic patterns to original designs, and all bring creativity to the fabrics and stitching used,” the release reads.

The Nicola Valley Quilters’ Guild Art Show will also host a meet-and-greet on Friday, Jan. 26, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with quilting demos in the studio next to the gallery.

Jano Howarth, gallery curator for other Nicola Valley Community Arts Council shows, said that she is inspired and impressed by the skills and creativity shown by the quilters and moved by “their passion for the making and giving of quilts out to the community of the Nicola Valley.”

“Over the years all kinds of groups, individuals, and families have received stunning and comforting quilts to get them through events like personal misfortunes, floods and fires,” she said. “This Nicola Valley Quilters’ Guild is very much a contributing group to the wellbeing of our community.”

Nicola Valley Quilters’ Guild Art Show

When: from Thursday, Jan. 18, to Sunday, Feb. 25

Meet-and-greet – Friday, Jan. 26 – from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Nicola Valley Arts Centre – 2051 Voght St., Merritt, B.C.