The Nicola Valley Arts Council (NVAC) is inviting Merrittonians of all ages to “connect to creativity” this summer at the Nicola Valley Arts Centre, offering a myriad of classes and summer camps aimed to get the creative juices flowing.

Offering their summer programming for the second year in a row at their corner of Voght Street and Nicola Avenue location, the NVAC looks to provide impromptu experiences that follow a common theme. Their most popular offering has been their “Crafty Kids” summer camp, a day camp for students aged 7-12.

“The kids classes are usually full. We get a lot of return, so we see a lot of the same faces, kids who are just really enjoying having art as an alternate activity to engage in,” said Jano Howarth, gallery curator for the NVAC.

“We’re going to plan the activities as we go. There will be a variety of them, and they’ll all be connected to art in some way. We’re going to be going out to do these little murals with the kids in the community, we’ll be doing chalk drawing on the sidewalks, ti- dyes, and basic art-element lessons.”

With only eight spots available for the camp, Howarth stresses that seating is limited and those interested in joining should reach out for more information. The ‘Craft Kids’ summer camp starts in June with after school programming, leading to day long events throughout the summer break.

Adults interested in the arts are also included in the NVAC’s summer offerings, including a slew of art classes following a common food theme. The theme was thought up by local artist and NVAC member Kelly Reid, who initially conceptualized the idea as a food-themed film festival. The idea snowballed from there, leading to artists and NVAC members Amanda Pryzner-Dunn and Mischelle Pierce. The gift shop manager and president respectively, both artists will hosts classes during the summer, with Reid also teaching a multimedia art class.

“I love it that we’re doing the art activities because that’s where their hearts lie,” added Howarth, highlighting her excitement of sharing local art with the community.

“One of the places we’re going to paint up is the little building behind the Credit Union. We’re going to make use of the designs of our own local artists. Karianne Kroeker is creating designs for the murals. We’re looking forward to getting our local people out there onto the buildings.”

Hoping to fill what it has identified as a gap in variety of summer programming, the NVAC also hopes to benefit other community art initiatives in doing so. Artworks created as a result of summer classes will be entered into the Nicola Valley Fall Fair contest, as well as the council’s own ‘Food for Thought’ community art show.

For more information such as program availability and scheduling, visit www.nicolavalleyarts.com, or call 250-378-6515.