Approximately 75 Indigenous students graduate secondary school in School District 58.

On June 5, 64 students along with their friends and families gathered at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena to witness the Indigenous graduation ceremony.

Graduates from Merritt Secondary School, Community Learning Centre, The Bridge in Princeton and a student from Upper Nicola Band’s N’kwala School attended the ceremony.

Representatives from bands across the Nicola Valley, SD 58, and other community members were present for the occasion.

“We had 64 students RSVP to the ceremony and about 10 that declined, which is our largest Indigenous class to date,” said Merritt Secondary School Indigenous support advocate Melissa Pinyon.

Valedictorian Rae Bassett, a proud member of the Highbar First Nation, reflected with her classmates about the journeys they’ve had together.

“Most of us, if not all of us, attended a very similar ceremony some 13 years ago in our elementary school gymnasium, it was our kindergarten graduation,” Bassett said in her speech. “Some of us have known each other that long, others we have met along the way.”

“None of us had a care in the world, there was no decision making to be done, no pressure put upon us yet,” said Bassett. “That year was the first time most of us heard the question we would be asked so many times throughout the next dozen years: what do you want to be when you grow up?”

Bassett recalls the years when parents and teachers were satisfied and amused with young children’s “unique responses,” such as firefighter, cowgirl, and DC Comics superhero Batman.

“There were no wrong answers, no pressure,” recalls Bassett.

“Now years after that first kindergarten graduation ceremony, here we all are yet again,” said Bassett. “And the million dollar question that we have been asked repeatedly since we began this journey 13 years ago is still front and centre: what do you want to be when you grow up?”

Bassett reflects on the road ahead for her and her classmates, with some people going straight to post secondary, some already working full time jobs and others about to pack their suitcases and travel.

“But you know what else is fantastic?” Bassett rhetorically asks. “Making mistakes and learn from them; changing your mind and not feeling bad about it; none of us are on a strict timetable, there are no set rules or checklists to follow anymore.”

“Do some travelling, maybe miss a flight and get stuck somewhere; fall in love a lot, with people, places and experiences; spend the summer driving an ice cream truck, then maybe realize that won’t pay the bills,” Bassett continued. “Change your mind, switch directions. It’s okay to detour and regroup.”

“We may be finishing up our high school studies, but our real life lessons are about to begin,” said Bassett, closing off her speech.

“So for now, let’s make as many mistakes as necessary, and then learn as much as we possibly can from them,” said Bassett. “That way, someday, when somebody asks, ‘what do you want to be when you grow up?’ there will be no confusion, the answer will be crystal clear.”

“Kwukwscémxw and thank you,” finished Bassett.