Nicola Valley Community Arts Council presenting The Opie Show: A Tribute to Opie Oppenheim from May 2 to June 2.

Phillip Raymond “Opie” Oppenheim was born in 1945 on the Coldwater Indian Band reserve.

Oppenheim was drawn to art since he was a child, excelling in art throughout school. Upon returning to the Nicola Valley from Vancouver in the 1980s, Oppenheim began doing art professionally.

Oppenheim worked in many various mediums including painting, sculpture, printmaking, poetry and metal work. He also apprenticed under renowned Nisga’a carver Norman Tait.

Unfortunately, Oppenheim passed away on May 15, 2021. He is remembered as a well known and respected artist in the Nicola valley and a pillar of the local Indigenous community.

The Opie Show exhibits over 30 pieces of artwork made by Opie Oppenheim, known for his art, flute music, carvings, and silver jewellery.

Prints and lithographs of Oppenheim’s paintings and other pieces will be for sale.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3, Opie’s son, David Oppenheim will bring several special pieces including a nine foot carving.

NVCAC will be doing an open house on their take down day, Sunday June 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for people unable to attend on May 3.

“It’s my pleasure to bring this show to the Nicola Valley community. This popular, knowledgeable, and friendly local artist worked at a wonderful variety of art over many years, bringing a unique and Indigenous perspective of our valley,” said NVCAC curator Jano Howarth.

“His love of nature is evident in his many pieces. Opie’s art was known and appreciated far and wide, from logos for well-known organizations to colourful and sophisticated pieces acquired by a variety of art collectors and fans,” continued Howarth, thanking David.

The Opie Show will also have refreshments, bannock, and flute music.

On September 11, 2018, Opie Oppenheim posted the following on Facebook. “My purpose in life is (to) continue to take care of myself with all your help. So I can reach out and help my fellow warriors in need of healing, forgiveness, joy, peace.”