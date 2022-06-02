The Nicola Valley Kennel Club (NVKC) is hard at work preparing for the return of its previously ‘COVID-canceled’ annual dog show this summer. This effort will now be aided by funding from the City of Merritt.

The NVKC, which is celebrating its 40th year anniversary, has held its annual Nicola Valley Dog Show since 1982. However, a myriad of unforeseeable events forced the cancellation of two consecutive shows in 2020 and 2021.

City Council voted in favour of providing $5,000 in funding from its contingency fund to the club at its May 24 regular meeting, looking to support the financially strained local organization’s efforts to revive the event.

“We have faced a couple hard years, like I think a lot of people have,” said Andrea Barnes, president of the NVKC.

“First it was COVID, we had to cancel our annual show. Last year it was the fires. We actually thought we’d get the show going and had everything in place, but then all the highways were closed around us and it was just too dangerous to hold the show.”

The current NVKC president and local breeder said this restricted activity led to restricted funding options, and is thankful for the City’s funding and support of the event. The request for funding was passed unanimously.

The club’s annual show brings over 200 dog owners and their pups to Merritt for a weekend of competition, seminars on obedience and breeding, as well as engagements by speakers and local veterinarians. Attendees coming from all over the province and country, have traditionally gathered at Voght Park, which was heavily damaged during the November 2021 flooding.

“We usually secure Voght Park, and the City gave us a really great rate. Now that we’re not able to use it, there really wasn’t anywhere else to go,” said Barnes.

Barnes added that the Nicola Valley Rodeo Association stepped up to lend a helping hand, offering the use of their rodeo ground facilities on Lindley Creek Road for the show. Thanks to planned upgrades to the site, such as RV service hookups for campers, the NVKC hopes to broaden the scope of their events.

“The Nicola Valley Rodeo Association has been very accommodating, and is helping us to build a site that hopefully competitors will want to return to. If that works out, we hope to see two shows a year in the future.”

For now, the NVKC and its members are focused on preparing for their 2022 Nicola Valley Dog Show, including the logistics of welcoming hundreds of participants. Barnes added that the excitement within the member base and hopeful attendees is apparent.

“It’s been a long while, I know a lot of people in dog fancy are really excited. This is really their first chance to get out. We have a lot of ‘COVID puppies’ as we call them, and some of them are now two years old. There’s a lot of socializing and catching up to do.”

The dog show will be happening from June 31 to July 3. For more information, or to learn more about the Nicola Valley Kennel Club, please call Andrea at 250-378-0229.