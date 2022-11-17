The Nicola Valley First Nations Veterans (NVFNV) annual Remembrance Day ceremony was back this year after a two year hiatus, and saw participants gather at the Anglican Church in Shulus before parading to the Catholic Church for the official ceremony.

While their main focus is currently the new monument project, a major upgrade from the two large boulders currently at the ceremony site, the NVFNV continues to educate through a plethora of resources, and their annual Remembrance Day ceremony.

Those looking to support the NVFNV can share their own or family’s stories of serving, or donate to the new pillar monument’s progress through the LNIB office, with a notation it is for the Nicola Valley First Nations Veterans. The organization hopes to erect its new monument by March of 2023, having raised a significant amount of funding through Veterans Affairs, donations by businesses, and community fundraisers.

For more information on the NVFNV, contact Carol Holmes at 250-378-7809.

<br />

NVFNV Ceremony 2022 by Marius Auer/Herald