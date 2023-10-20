For the 19th time in 2023, the Nicola Valley Hospital’s emergency department will be closed on Oct. 20 due to staffing shortages.

Interior Health Authority (IHA) announced in a press release early this evening that the ER will be closed for 24 hours from 8a.m. on Friday to 8a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

While inpatient services will continue at the hospital during this time, emergency services will be unavailable, and patients are asked to access care at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital.

IHA added that those in need of life-threatening emergency care, such as chest pains, difficulty breathing, and severe bleeding, should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available facility.

Those unsure whether or not a trip to the ER is warranted should call 8-1-1 to speak with HealthLinkBC for non-emergency health information.