Hockey fever took centre stage at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena and at Shulus Arena over four days.
The Nicola Valley Junior Native Hockey Tournament drew hundreds of B.C. players and parents for a weekend of competitive hockey action.
The annual tournament has taken place for 34 years, with the exception of three years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It provides an opportunity for young Indigenous athletes to engage with hockey in a competitive and fun way.
The four-day tournament saw over 20 teams join in on the action, with local teams and teams from the surrounding areas.
The results of the tournament are:
– U9 Division
First place: Pukaist Lil Chiefs
Second place: Grizzlies
Third place: Lil Blades
Fourth place: Sylix Sharpshooters
– U11 Division
First place: Sylix Sharpshooters
Second place: Cariboo Hose Hawks
Third place: Colts
Fourth place: Tomahawks
– U13 Division
First place: The Benchwarmers
Second place: Sylix Sharpshooters
Third place: Broncos
Fourth place: Lower Nicola Warriors
– U15 Division
First place: Wildhorse Industrial Hawks
Second place: Skeetch Coyotes
Third place: Chase Golden Eagles
Fourth place: Sylix Sharpshooters
– U18 Division
First place: Wildhorse Industrial Hawks
Second place: Thunderbirds
Third place: OK Stingers
Fourth place: Alkali Lake Renegades