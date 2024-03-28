Hockey fever took centre stage at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena and at Shulus Arena over four days.

The Nicola Valley Junior Native Hockey Tournament drew hundreds of B.C. players and parents for a weekend of competitive hockey action.

The annual tournament has taken place for 34 years, with the exception of three years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It provides an opportunity for young Indigenous athletes to engage with hockey in a competitive and fun way.

The four-day tournament saw over 20 teams join in on the action, with local teams and teams from the surrounding areas.

The results of the tournament are:

– U9 Division

First place: Pukaist Lil Chiefs

Second place: Grizzlies

Third place: Lil Blades

Fourth place: Sylix Sharpshooters

– U11 Division

First place: Sylix Sharpshooters

Second place: Cariboo Hose Hawks

Third place: Colts

Fourth place: Tomahawks

– U13 Division

First place: The Benchwarmers

Second place: Sylix Sharpshooters

Third place: Broncos

Fourth place: Lower Nicola Warriors

– U15 Division

First place: Wildhorse Industrial Hawks

Second place: Skeetch Coyotes

Third place: Chase Golden Eagles

Fourth place: Sylix Sharpshooters

– U18 Division

First place: Wildhorse Industrial Hawks

Second place: Thunderbirds

Third place: OK Stingers

Fourth place: Alkali Lake Renegades