It’s been quite a while since women did more than just figure skate on the ice.

The Nicola Valley Ladies Hockey League is on a mission to expand and strengthen women’s hockey in the region.

Angela Russell, organizer at Nicola Valley Ladies Hockey League, hopes more women are interested in joining the league.

“I would love to continue to build this sport in Merritt,” she said.

According to Russell, the ladies hockey league has been operating for around 20 years, but has had its challenges throughout the years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the five teams that existed at the time turned into four due to the restrictions at the time.

This year, Russell said the league will have the four teams play one game a week and will also offer skills sessions every Wednesday night, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. starting in October.

The classes will be a mix of skills sessions with an instructor as well as scrimmage sessions and will be available to all women of all skill levels. The cost for the skills development program is $165 for the season.

“All players of all skill levels are welcome and encouraged,” she said. “We all start somewhere.”

The Nicola Valley Ladies Hockey League season is set to start on Oct. 11 at the Shulus Arena, located at 2164 Neale Rd.

Anyone who wishes to participate or join the Nicola Valley Ladies Hockey League should contact Angela Russell at therussell_family@hotmail.com.