The Nicola Valley Skate Club ended 2022 with their younger members, hosting the ‘Elements’ competition. The home showcase promoted the younger and developing members of the club to their friends and family.

On December 14, 2022, NVSC hosted Elements at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena. The club’s PreCan, CanSkate, Jr. Academy & Junior STAR groups were front and center, as they took to the ice for an event they haven’t experienced in a while.

“We tend to do this event every other year,” said Lorenz. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 restrictions prevented us from doing it the last three years.”

A panel of judges consisting of program assistants and respective coaches watched on as each member performed.

“We wanted to provide our younger rising stars with the opportunity to showcase their skating skills in a competitive environment,” said NVSC Coach Diana Lorenz. “It was a really fun event for our skaters and wonderful to see them shine on ice and at our podium.”

There were 42 out of 54 club members who skated at the event. Each skater received a ribbon based on the marks they received overall in their performance. Keeping in line with Skate Canada’s ribbon colours, blue ribbons awarded represented gold, red ribbons were silver and yellow ribbons were bronze.

Switching gears, the STAR skate group will head to Vernon on the weekend of January 27, to compete at the Okanagan Regionals. NVSC is also excited to once again host their year end carnival which is slated for March 18. To get the latest information about NVSC and their skaters please visit their website www.nicolavalleysc.uplifterinc.com or visit their official Facebook page.