The Nicola Valley Skate Club has concluded its annual ‘Summer Skate’ camp last week. The club hosted its skills clinic from August 11 until September 2, meeting with skaters five days each week.

“The Summer Skate always provides a significant jump on their skating for each skater as they prepare for September PreSeason and our Fall session that will begin first week of October,” said Diana Lorenz, head coach of NVSC.

The camp focused on muscle memory development and taught skaters many concepts such as body awareness, proper spin and jumping technique, as well as positioning and speed. It featured both on and off-ice training components.

“Summer skate was very successful this year,” said Lorenz. “Every skater was challenged and encouraged with trying something new in all programs.”

There were a total of 26 skaters who participated in the month-long camp. Lorenz noted that the last week was the most attended week overall.

“During week 4 of our main camp, we ran CanSkate, Junior Academy, Jr. STAR, STARskate and PowerSkating all 5 days.”



<br /> <br />

2022 NVSC Summer Skate by Izaiah Reyes

With the conclusion of Summer Skate, the club now gets set to host a major seminar in Merritt on September 18. The seminar will feature Canadian National Champions & Olympians Kirsten Moore-Towers & Michael Marinaro as guest coaches for the registered skaters. For more information, please contact Nicola Valley Skating Club through their email nvscreg@gmail.com.