Contributed by Diana Lorenz

NVSC Okanagan InterClub 2023 results from Chase, B.C.

It was our competitors first competition of the year. We are so very proud of our skaters’ accomplishments.

The Club usually has up to 10 competitors attending, but many skaters had moved up a level and received new solos or were unable to attend and will be competing at our next event in February.

There was focus, nerves, excitement, personal bests, first time competitors, new solos, new levels & lots of fun. So many emotions apart of this weekend for all our skaters.

Friday

Sloane Mulyk – STAR 2 Group 2 Bronze ribbon

Jayda Starrs – STAR 4 13&0 Group 2, 2nd place Silver medal

Saturday

Meera Dutt – STAR 3 Group. 5, Bronze ribbon

Avery Starrs – STAR 3 Group 8 Bronze ribbon

Sunday

Mackenna STAR 1 event Group 5 Bronze

Congratulations to all our Skaters!!!