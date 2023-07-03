The Nicola Valley Skating Club recently wrapped up their current season and quickly jumped into planning for their next with their annual general meeting and awards ceremony. Students successes in CanSkate, Figure Skating and PowerSkating programs were highlighted, including the presentation of more than 20 awards.

The following trophies, medals, and plaques were presented to skaters during the awards ceremony last month at the Civic Centre:

Most Improved – Club Trophy and Keeper Medals

CanSkate – Katie Nelson

Junior STAR – Addison Illingsworth

STARskate – Meera Dutt

Skater of the Year – Club Trophy and Keeper Medal

STARskate – Abby Thoms

Most dedicated – Keeper Medals

CanSkate – Gracynn Mackay-Smith, Beck Wilms

Junior – Lillian Heppner, Ailenah Gregory

STARskate – Olivia Boone

Most ‘Sportsshiplike’ – Keeper Medals

Avery Starrs

Improved Skaters – Keeper Medals

CanSkate – Maya Dutt

CanSkate – Harleen Bhullar

CanSkate – Addison Boone

Junior STAR – Sloane Mulyk

Junior STAR – Mackenna Forman

Junior STAR – Savannah Cox

Junior Academy – Olivia Kim

STARskate – Claire Lorenz STAR 5 Skills & Ice Dance

STARskate – Iggy Connolly STAR 4 Ice Dance & STAR 4 Skills

STARskate – Everley Russell Freeskate & Ice Dance

PowerSkating – Most Improved – Nico Thoo

PowerSkating – Most Dedicated – Ryker Starrs, Linden Russell

PowerSkating – Dedicated & Improved- Ava Charters, Belle Garcia

Diligent Skater – Keeper Medal

STARskate – Aziza Earle

Leadership & Axel Club Award – plaque & Keeper Medals

Leadership, STARskaters – Jayda Starrs, Claire Lorenz, Abby Thoms

Axel Club – Jayda Starrs

The following paper awards were also presented:

Ellason Agar – Improvement in CanSkate

Makai Earle – Improvement & Positive Attitude in CanSkate

Imroz Brar, Sofia McCulloch – Improvement in Jr. Academy

Cali & Cleo McKenzie – Improvement & Positive Attitude in Jr. Academy

Aziza Earle – STAR 2 Sit Spin Requirements

Brooke Gustafson – STAR 2 Sit Spin & Flip Requirements & Improvement in Competition

Everley Russell – STAR 2 Loop Jump, Camel & Sit Spin Requirements

Olivia Boone – STAR 2 Loop Jump requirements

Marissa Ouimet – STAR 2/3 Camel Spin requirements

Meera Dutt – STAR 3 Jump Combination Loop/Loop & Flip/toe

Avery Starrs – STAR 3 Jump Combination Loop/Loop & Flip/toe

Jayda Starrs – STAR 4 Jump Combination Axel/toe

For more information on the Nicola Valley Skating Club, visit their website at www.nicolavalleysc.uplifterinc.com.