The Nicola Valley Skating Club recently wrapped up their current season and quickly jumped into planning for their next with their annual general meeting and awards ceremony. Students successes in CanSkate, Figure Skating and PowerSkating programs were highlighted, including the presentation of more than 20 awards.
The following trophies, medals, and plaques were presented to skaters during the awards ceremony last month at the Civic Centre:
Most Improved – Club Trophy and Keeper Medals
CanSkate – Katie Nelson
Junior STAR – Addison Illingsworth
STARskate – Meera Dutt
Skater of the Year – Club Trophy and Keeper Medal
STARskate – Abby Thoms
Most dedicated – Keeper Medals
CanSkate – Gracynn Mackay-Smith, Beck Wilms
Junior – Lillian Heppner, Ailenah Gregory
STARskate – Olivia Boone
Most ‘Sportsshiplike’ – Keeper Medals
Avery Starrs
Improved Skaters – Keeper Medals
CanSkate – Maya Dutt
CanSkate – Harleen Bhullar
CanSkate – Addison Boone
Junior STAR – Sloane Mulyk
Junior STAR – Mackenna Forman
Junior STAR – Savannah Cox
Junior Academy – Olivia Kim
STARskate – Claire Lorenz STAR 5 Skills & Ice Dance
STARskate – Iggy Connolly STAR 4 Ice Dance & STAR 4 Skills
STARskate – Everley Russell Freeskate & Ice Dance
PowerSkating – Most Improved – Nico Thoo
PowerSkating – Most Dedicated – Ryker Starrs, Linden Russell
PowerSkating – Dedicated & Improved- Ava Charters, Belle Garcia
Diligent Skater – Keeper Medal
STARskate – Aziza Earle
Leadership & Axel Club Award – plaque & Keeper Medals
Leadership, STARskaters – Jayda Starrs, Claire Lorenz, Abby Thoms
Axel Club – Jayda Starrs
The following paper awards were also presented:
Ellason Agar – Improvement in CanSkate
Makai Earle – Improvement & Positive Attitude in CanSkate
Imroz Brar, Sofia McCulloch – Improvement in Jr. Academy
Cali & Cleo McKenzie – Improvement & Positive Attitude in Jr. Academy
Aziza Earle – STAR 2 Sit Spin Requirements
Brooke Gustafson – STAR 2 Sit Spin & Flip Requirements & Improvement in Competition
Everley Russell – STAR 2 Loop Jump, Camel & Sit Spin Requirements
Olivia Boone – STAR 2 Loop Jump requirements
Marissa Ouimet – STAR 2/3 Camel Spin requirements
Meera Dutt – STAR 3 Jump Combination Loop/Loop & Flip/toe
Avery Starrs – STAR 3 Jump Combination Loop/Loop & Flip/toe
Jayda Starrs – STAR 4 Jump Combination Axel/toe
For more information on the Nicola Valley Skating Club, visit their website at www.nicolavalleysc.uplifterinc.com.