The Herald counts down the top five stories that affected Merritt and the Nicola Valley in 2023.

5. Monument honours Indigenous vets – May 30

The long anticipated unveiling of a new monument honouring First Nations veterans from the Nicola Valley took place in Shulus in May, with hundreds gathering to mark the occasion.

The day featured drumming, prayers, speeches, a military flyover, and a reading of veterans names in a ceremony that showcased the monument by the Nicola Valley First Nations Veterans (NVFNV). The group began to plan the project more than three years ago, with it coming to fruition thanks to generous donations, government funding, and countless hours of organizational work.

“We want to continue the legacy of our veterans in our communities and in our families, making sure our children and grandchildren know the history of the people that served,” Carol Holmes of Upper Nicola Band, a member of the NVFNV, told the Herald previously.

The organization came to be in 2003, when veterans Percy Joe of Shackan and Richard Jackson, Jr. of Lower Nicola Indian Band together recognized the need to honour the First Nations veterans of the Nicola Valley. The two searched for a large boulder, eventually finding one and moving it to Shulus where it became the organization’s first monument project. Four plaques were placed on the boulder, representing World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Joe noted that a number of local veterans have contributed to the project and towards honouring the legacy of First Nations veterans in the Nicola Valley.

The original monument is now a part of the new monument, which includes three pillars inscribed with the names of 67 First Nations veterans from throughout the Nicola Valley, along with five large feathers representing the five local bands. A fire bowl with the inscription ‘Every Child Matters’ completes the monument.

A number of local chiefs and council members from the Nicola Valley’s five bands, along with surrounding bands such as Lytton, attended the ceremony and praised the NVFNV for their efforts in memorializing the veterans who were often left unrecognized and discriminated against despite their dedication and service. Other speakers included Sargeant Kayla Boston of the Royal Westminster Regiment, Valerie Charters, speaking on behalf of her brother, medic Earl Chambers, and RCMP Constable Delvin Hall.

The new monument is located next to Shulus Arbor and the Anglican Church, and can be viewed by the public at any time.

4. Tolko mill in flames – July 29

Firefighters managed to extinguish a fire at the former Tolko mill, located at Lindley Creek Road.

The blazes that were burning at the wood chip piles at the Tolko mill sent a column of smoke into the sky early afternoon on Saturday, July 29. According to the BC Wildfire Service’s website, the wildfire was first reported as being 0.6 hectares in size.

As soon as the wildfire was reported, Merritt’s Fire and Rescue Department (MFRD) arrived onsite and was joined by other fire departments from multiple nearby municipalities and a First Nation.

Logan Lake, Bx-Swan Lake, Kelowna, Peachland, Lake Country, Williams Lake and Lower Nicola sent their crews to help control the fire spread and prevent further damage.

Aerial firefighting units were deployed to assist in the operation, utilizing a water-dropping helicopter to target the most intense areas of the fire. The combined efforts of ground and aerial crews were crucial in combating the blaze and minimizing its impact on the local community.

Mayor Mike Goetz appreciated the efficiency of the Merritt Fire Department in handling the incident.

“With quick action of the Merritt Fire Department and the years of experience of our Fire Chief and Acting Fire Chief, they were able to act on the fire immediately,” he said.

3. Council mourns loss – July 5

Claire Newman, a councillor with the City of Merritt, passed away on July 5.

According to the press release put by the City, Councillor Newman was travelling to visit her family when she was struck and killed by a vehicle outside of Valemount, B.C.

Newman was first elected to council in the 2022 municipal election.

Mayor Michael Goetz said in the press release that getting to know her for the past six months has been a pleasure and that she will be missed by everyone.

“To lose a light like Claire Newman in such a tragic way has left a giant hole in my heart and the heart of everyone who came into contact with her,” Mayor Goetz said.

The flags at Merritt City Hall were lowered in mourning Newman’s passing. The City Hall also accepted flowers to honour Newman’s memory.

The loss is undoubtedly felt by Newman’s family, along with her fellow councillors, the mayor, and city staff, all of whom have expressed their condolences and shared fond memories of working with the late councillor. Condolences have also poured in from mayors, councillors, provincial and federal elected officials, and community members.

“I have loved working with Claire,” said former Merritt CAO Sean Smith in a press release. “She was vibrant, curious, and had a passion for people that was contagious. Saying goodbye to friends is hard. I will miss her. And on behalf of all City staff, our sincere condolences go out to her family.”

2. Officials aware of dike problems: Report – Sept. 13

A new report claims the City of Merritt and officials with the British Columbia government were aware of significant problems with dikes years before the 2021 atmospheric river that flooded and devastated the community.

The documents obtained through a freedom of information request by the B.C. office of Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives include more than 5,000 pages that show that for four years beginning in 2018, inspection reports filed by the City of Merritt to the provincial inspector showed that the dikes were “structurally unsound”.

However, both provincial and municipal governments “did nothing to fix the City of Merritt’s seriously compromised front-line flood protection infrastructure,” Ben Partiff, a resource policy analyst at the B.C. office of Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, said in the report.

The documents obtained by the independent research institute include annual dike reports made between 2017 and 2021 for Merritt, Abbotsford, Princeton, Richmond and Chilliwack, as well as any communication and response between city officials and provincial dike inspector or their staff.

Under B.C.’s Dike Maintenance Act, dike maintenance is a municipal responsibility, but local diking authorities are required to file annual inspection reports with the provincial dike inspector. The provincial inspector is responsible to review those reports and order local authorities to take measures on the dike.

According to the report, documents show that back in 2017 the City of Merritt decided “not to hire a professional engineer and had one of its own employees do the dike inspection that year.”

The report from the 2017 dike inspection concluded that the city’s dike was “providing good stability” to the structures. During the following years, the opposite conclusion was reported by Aaron Hahn, a professional engineer hired by the City to inspect its dikes.

Reports made by Hahn showed that “sections of the dike had been undercut or scoured by the river and that reinstating or reconstructing those dike sections was a high priority.”

He also said in his reports that the vegetation along sections of the dike had “severely compromised the integrity of the dike structure.”

Hahn’s June 2021 report, which would be the last report before flooding that happened in Merritt in November 2021, reiterated the same concerns.

Also in Hahn’s report, a map “flagged no less than 19 issues of concern on the left bank of the Coldwater River including evidence of a sinkhole near the dike, ‘severely eroded’ dike sections, ‘irregular’ dike crests and a ‘large slump’.”

A few months later the dikes’ structure failed after Merritt had heavy rains in November 2021, resulting in hundreds of residents losing their homes either temporarily or permanently.

As previously reported by the Herald in February 2023, Merritt received a $2 million disaster recovery fund to help with dike work along the Coldwater River. The provincial grant is part of the $23.4 million Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) which aims to help communities better prepare for, mitigate and respond to climate-related emergencies.

But according to a comment from Mayor Mike Goetz on Partiff’s report, “the estimated cost to replace the dikes along the Nicola and Coldwater rivers ranges between $140 and $160 million”, much farther from the fund the City has received from the Province so far and collects in property taxes.

1. ER closures cause chaos – July 25

On July 25, B.C.’s Minister of Health Adrian Dix visited Merritt to better understand the emergency room closure crisis happening in town.

During his visit at the Nicola Valley Hospital, the Herald tried to get comments about his visit and actions that the provincial government are considering to fx the situation, however, the minister was on back-to-back meetings and couldn’t speak to the Herald at the time.

The Herald managed to contact Minister Dix’s communications team and, through an email, the minister addressed the reasons behind his visit to town, along with the meetings he had with nursing and physicians staff, as well as Mayor Mike Goetz.

“I regularly meet with staff and physicians to hear new ideas, and local perspectives, for addressing the complex challenges facing the healthcare system,” he said. “At the Nicola Valley Hospital today (July 25), I talked to physicians and nurses about the challenges that especially face the emergency department here in Merritt.”

In the email, Minister Dix addressed the recurring emergency department closures happening at the Nicola Valley Hospital as unfortunate.

“The Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt has had nine emergency department closures this year due to staffing shortages,” he said. “While this is contrary to some reports suggesting a higher number of closures, that number is still too high.”

In May, Interior Health Authority told the Herald that staff recruitment and retention efforts for the Nicola Valley were ongoing, with the closures being a last resort measure to address staffing shortages caused by the overall vacancies, short-notice sick calls, and vacation time.

The minister confirmed in the email that the closures are a last resort decision and only occur when no other options are available and that “Interior Health will continue doing their very best to cover shifts when staff are unavailable.”

“We are doing everything possible to recruit health-care workers and stabilize emergency department services in the Merritt region,” he said.

On the day of his visit, a small group of Merrittonians were protesting outside of the hospital, making it clear that their concerns were heard. Later that day, Minister Dix gathered with Mayor Mike Goetz to discuss the healthcare crisis.

Mayor Goetz said he had a pleasant meeting with Minister Dix and Susan Brown, president of Interior Health Authority.

“I am glad he came to Merritt, also glad he took the time to talk to the protesters,” the mayor said. “We have agreed to work together to solve the staffing issues.”

The mayor added that let the minister know that he “will continue to advocate for the hospital.” He said that both of them have agreed to contact each other if any issues arise and work together to get them fixed as quickly as possible.

Millions in funding announced

On the heels of Nicola Valley Hospital’s emergency department temporarily closing for the eighteenth time this year due to staff shortages, the B.C. government has announced a round of new funding to help stabilize the crisis.

The province announced on Oct. 18 that it has committed $7.5 million to bring more physician ER coverage to the Merritt, Salmon Arm and Oliver hospitals, all which have been reeling from a lack of staff.

Funds will be used to recruit more physicians in these rural communities, compensating staff for their time spent at the hospital caring for patients with time-sensitive needs. In the past, a ‘fee-for-service’ model has been used as incentive to bring in temporary staff, with pay primarily based on the number of patients seen in a day.

“B.C., like all jurisdictions in Canada, is facing recruitment and retention challenges that were exacerbated by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing toxic-drug crisis and the rising number of patients with complex health-care needs, and we know that these challenges are more prominent in rural and remote communities,” said Minister of Health Adrian Dix. “That is why we are taking immediate actions to bolster the recruitment of more physicians for our patients and their care teams.”

Though these new funds may provide temporary relief to staff shortages within the Interior Health boundaries, Minister Dix said he understands that there is more to do.

“Through our Health Human Resources Strategy, we are also committed to train, recruit and retain more people into our workforce, including providing incentives to attract physicians working in rural communities such as Merritt, Salmon Arm and Oliver.”