A women’s fair will be happening this March in Merritt, to honour, celebrate and educate the women of the Nicola Valley.

The Nicola Valley Women’s Fair: Women Inspiring Women will take place on March 18, at the Civic Centre.

“I want to let everyone know about the International Women’s Day and I want to recognize local women in business,” said Organizer Ellen Miller.

Miller notes that this event is making a comeback after a two year break due to COVID-19 restrictions. The event is inspired by the International Women’s Day, which happens annually on March 8.

“I hope events like this can inspire more women to support one another. I just want this to serve as a tool to make them aware of resources available to them.”

Supporting Miller with the event is Community Futures Nicola Valley. The event will feature 42 tables different resources, three workshops, and childcare for attending mothers. The event will also have eight different speakers discussing a variety of topics.

“The speakers will be talking about mental health, end of life,” said Miller. “We have one speaker that has been working with youth and addictions, and we also have another speaker that will talk about marketing for women in business, so the event is covering a really broad range of topics.”

The Nicola Valley Women’s Fair will take place on March 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/events/578143777233469.