In honour of National Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the Merritt Herald had the privilege to sit down and talk to Grand Chief Percy Joe about his achievements as Chief as well as ideas such as culture, history, and the future of Shackan and the Nicola Valley.

Coming from a line of hereditary Chiefs, Percy Skiellst Joe survived the residential school system; served 13 years in the Canadian Armed Forces under the Queen’s Own Rifles; and 45 years as Chief of Shackan.

Within three days of his return from the Armed Forces, Joe became Chief in 1971. “My dad called me home to run the ranch, well, I didn’t come home to run the ranch,” said Joe. “Three days after I got home, I was elected as a Chief, and it was a simple thing that people in the communities just agreed that I’d be the Chief and that’s how it became.”

One of Joe’s greatest challenges as Chief was balancing his responsibilities as Chief of Shackan whilst working a job in construction to pay the bills. “Back in the day, the Chief’s pay was $15 a month,” said Joe.

One of Joe’s greatest achievements as Chief was the creation of the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology (NVIT), one of the only post secondary institutions in Canada run entirely by Indigenous Peoples. “We’ve seen a lot of our young people wanting to go to university and the cost of sending them and their rent and that in Vancouver… so we wanted to create something locally and we started that out by partnershipping with BCIT.”

“I think one of the great accomplishments is definitely people being able to have jobs, where we come from a time when we wouldn’t get employed because of our race,” said Janice Antoine, Joe’s wife. “We have people now who were in residential school and they were trained for entry level positions, and now we have them being professors at universities or business people, being involved in politics and Law, this is coming from our area.”

Joe believes that one of the biggest challenges Shackan and the Nicola Valley Bands will face in the coming decade is a need for more unity. “We need to be able to start working together and working together as the people we supposedly are, as Nlaka’pamux or Syilx,” said Joe. “I just say that the (colonial) government was successful in dividing us, and we’re just eating it all up.”

“I thought that we were moving away from that when I first got out of the army,” said Joe. “I said ‘let’s get rid of reserves, why are we Shackan and Lower Nicola?’, we work together, then we slowly start splitting apart.”

“It’s systemic, Indian Affairs says “you’re in this pot, you’re in this pot” and it’s a way of keeping people divided, and it’s a way of having people look at somebody else’s plate, did they get more, did they get less,” said Antoine.

“Traditionally, families would move and live in different places, sometimes stay there and raise their families, even though they would have their family of origin maybe far away,” said Antoine. “It moved from something that was still somewhat traditional, to us policing each other when the Indian agent isn’t around. I find that pretty amazing.”

“I look at Shackan, 60 per cent of our members don’t live on the reserve,” said Joe. “I have relatives that are going on to the second and third generation who if I ask them, where is Shackan at, they probably don’t even know where it’s at, they just know they’re a band member.”

“The world is really changing, and we are still the closest to the sense of ‘we’re all connected,’ what happens to this earth happens to us, if the Earth is ill, we’re not going to be well,” said Antoine. “Hopefully, our belief system will help other human beings have a deeper understanding of what it means to have that connection.”

Antoine thinks about their great granddaughter and how she’ll navigate the new world that is to come. “She’s going to have hopefully opportunities for the best in both worlds,” said Antoine.