Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly appoints Nicole Johnny as new executive director.

Johnny began working with the Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly (CNA) in 2017.

Since 2017, Johnny has held increasingly senior roles within the CNA and has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and commitment to the CNA’s mission.

Additionally, Johnny has extensive administrative experience in office management, human resources, accounting, and dedication to community development, which according to a CNA press release, “makes her the ideal candidate for the executive director role at the CNA.”

“I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with the position of executive director at the CNA. Having been part of this incredible organization for eight years, I am humbled by the opportunity to continue serving the communities we represent,” said Johnny. “Looking ahead, I eagerly anticipate this opportunity, working hand in hand to make meaningful contributions to the well-being and prosperity of our members.”

Johnny has also worked closely with the previous general manager and executive director, where she gained invaluable insights and experience that prepared her for her current role.

“Nicole’s appointment as Executive Director marks a significant milestone for CNA, and we the Board are confident that her visionary leadership will guide us toward continued success and growth. With her passion for community service and her proven track record of accomplishment, Nicole is poised to lead CNA into an exciting new chapter of prosperity and positive change,” said CNA chair of the board and Cook’s Ferry Chief, Christine Walkem.