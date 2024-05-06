—— By Grishma Niroula

Greetings, Merritt community!

Allow me to introduce myself – I’m Grishma, the newest addition to the Merritt Herald family. Hailing from the vibrant city of Kathmandu, Nepal, I’ve embarked on an exciting journey that led me to the picturesque landscapes and warm-hearted people of Canada just a couple of years ago.

Now, I’m thrilled to immerse myself in the dynamic tapestry of Merritt and to play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between businesses and our beloved community.

In my capacity at the Merritt Herald, I’ll be wearing multiple hats – from sales and accounts to circulation and beyond. But more than just job titles, I see myself as a connector, a facilitator of meaningful connections between local enterprises and the wonderful people who call Merritt home.

My mission? It’s simple yet profound – to foster authentic relationships, to understand the pulse of this beautiful community, and to amplify the voices of businesses and organizations within it.

Whether you’re a long-standing establishment or a budding entrepreneur, I’m here to lend a listening ear, to understand your goals, and to help broadcast your messages to the hearts and minds of Merritt.

Building these connections isn’t just a job for me – it’s a passion. I’m eager to delve into the fabric of Merritt, to learn its stories, and to contribute in meaningful ways.

Your success is my success, and I’m committed to going above and beyond to ensure that together, we thrive.

So, dear Merritt, whether you’re a local business looking to expand your reach or a community member with a story to tell, I invite you to reach out. Let’s embark on this journey together, let’s build bridges that strengthen our community, and let’s make Merritt an even more vibrant and connected place to call home.

You can find me at 250-378-4241 or drop me a line at [email protected]. I can’t wait to connect with you!