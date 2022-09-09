The nomination period for the 2022 Local Civic Election, which will see Merrittonians elect one Mayor and six Councillors to a four year term, has closed. This time around, voters will have a plethora of choices on their ballot as four mayoral candidates and 18 council candidates compete for a seat at the table. Four candidates have filed to run for Merritt’s spots on the SD58 Board of Education.

The candidates are as follows, in the order their nomination packages were submitted:

Mayor:

– Tony Luck (incumber councillor)

– Mike Bhangu (former councillor)

– Mike Goetz (former councillor)

– Linda A. Brown (incumbent)

Council:

– Deanna Palmgren

– Paul Petroczi

– Melvina White (incumbent)

– Brian Peterson

– Adam Etchart (incumbent)

– Norma Littleton

– Manuel Olguin

– Jay Barley

– Yvette Baxter

– Darrel Brooks

– MJ Phillips

– Susan Roline (former Mayor)

– Claire Newman

– Dana Egan

– Derry Wooden

– Michael Behrens

– Mary Fleury

– Wendy Charney

Board of Education:

– Gordon Swan (incumbent)

– Robert Leech

– Justin Jepsen

– John Chenoweth (incumbent)

The Herald will profile candidates, both in print and online, over the coming weeks as part of its election coverage.

The City’s last election was in 2018, and saw less than half of eligible voters cast their ballot. An eligible voter is anyone who is a Canadian citizen, 18 years of age or older, and has lived in B.C. for at least six months prior to voting. No voter registration is required for local municipal elections.

General voting day is set for October 15, 2022. The City is required to hold at least one advance voting day, but plans to have two. Dates and times will be announced via the City website. For more information on the election process, contact candidates@merritt.ca, or call City hall at 250-378-4224.