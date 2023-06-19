During two recent award ceremonies at its Merritt and Burnaby campuses, the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology divvied up more than $30,000 in scholarships and bursaries between 40 of its students.

During the Merritt Eagles Perch campus awards ceremony on Thursday (June 8), Dr. John Chenoweth, vice-president of academics at NVIT, along with other faculty members, awarded a number of local and visiting students with bursaries and scholarships ranging between $100 and $5,000, along with a number of academic awards.

“Our NVIT awards are probably a cornerstone to demonstrate how much the hard work is looked at and acknowledged, not only by NVIT, but by the sponsors who put funds towards celebrating their successes and hard work,” said Dr. John Chenoweth, vice-president of academics at NVIT.

The Lieutenant Governor of BC Collegiate Medallion was presented to Rebecca Shackelly, and the Governor General of Canada Bronze Medallion to Amber Moonen. Both prestigious awards are academics based.

A number of NVIT’s scholarships and bursaries are funded by private donors, along with fundraising by the school’s Elders committee, and pledges from local individuals and businesses. A total of $32,650 in funds were distributed between the Merritt and Burnaby NVIT campuses as a part of this year’s award and graduation ceremonies.

“It’s [the support] very important, and we have a lot of private donors, corporate donors that support students, and they’re wanting to donate to students because it’s a good cause, you’re building for the future,” added Chenoweth. “We can provide an avenue for them to support the future of not only British Columbia, but of Canada.”

Proud family members and friends watched eagerly as Chenoweth read the names of the award recipients, with plenty of cheers, laughter, and applause to be heard. The ceremony also included a prayer by an NVIT Elder, and a traditional drumming song.

Following the awards ceremony on Thursday, two graduation ceremonies were held at Eagles Perch on Friday. This academic year saw NVIT hand out over 400 credentials, with over 200 attending the graduation ceremonies. The second ceremony was the first of its kind, designated for those graduating from the school’s Indigenous language programs.