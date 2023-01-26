The Nicola Valley Institute of Technology announced on January 13, that there is a new Chair for the Board of Governors. According to a press release by NVIT, board member Melissa Louie was acclaimed as new board chair, effective since November 22, 2022.

Louie is a Coast Salish and Syilx lawyer and a citizen of the Tla’amin nation, located north of Powell River, BC, with family ties to the Penticton Indian Band. The Ministry of Advanced Education initially appointed her to the NVIT board in 2018, going on to serve as an executive member and member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee at NVIT.

Louie is experienced in providing legal and strategic policy advice, legislative drafting, and development of governance structures. In addition, providing advice on a wide range of treaty-related and Aboriginal title and rights issues that benefit her work with NVIT. She also prioritizes a commitment to family and Indigenous communities through various volunteer activities that align closely with her values.

“I am thrilled that Melissa has been acclaimed as the new Board chair for NVIT,” said NVIT President Ken Tourand.

“Melissa has been on the Board for five years and is passionate about NVIT, our students, and Indigenous Education in general. As we embark on a new 5 year strategic plan I look forward to working with Melissa and the whole board as we continue to provide a quality Indigenous learning experience for our students.”