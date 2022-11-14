Since filling in the position, Nicola Valley Institute of Technology (NVIT) President Ken Tourand has lead the way for the institution’s significant growth over the years. Now, the only Indigenous public post-secondary Institution in British Columbia is pleased to announce that they will be extending their contract with the President, making him the longest serving President in the B.C. post-secondary system.

NVIT is excited to announce a 5-year contract extension for President Ken Tourand. The NVIT Board of Governors has confirmed the new contract will see Tourand continue as President and CEO of NVIT until October 2027.

“I am excited to sign a five-year extension with NVIT,” confirmed Tourand. “with support from NVIT’s Elder’s Council, NVIT’s Indigenous Board of Governors, the leadership of our five founding bands, and the employees of NVIT, we will continue to work everyday to meet the educational needs of our learners.”

Tourand was hired as a faculty member at NVIT in 1995, was appointed President in 2010. With the extension until 2027, his 17-year tenure makes him the longest serving President in all of the B.C. post-secondary institutions.

“While being the longest serving president in the BC post secondary system is indeed special, it is more a result of being hired as president and CEO when I was 41,” he said.

“I think what’s more important is that it has been an honour to work my entire career at NVIT. I have an incredible group of colleagues that are deeply committed to indigenous education and student success. The support of our five founding bands, and the unwavering commitment and support of our local Chiefs allows NVIT to continue to grow and meet the evolving needs of our students.”

Under his leadership, NVIT opened the lecture theatre and daycare in 2010, the trades building in 2015, and the Centre of Excellence in Sustainability in 2018, and is currently working in partnership with the Urban Native Youth Association and the City of Vancouver to build a new Urban Indigenous Youth & Education building. This project, located at the corner of Hastings and Commercial in East Vancouver, will replace the current Burnaby campus for NVIT.

“Ken Tourand’s vision for NVIT aligns with the original vision of the five founding bands which

is to improve the lives of Indigenous people through post-secondary education” confirmed Chief Stu Jackson of the Lower Nicola Indian Band. The Nicola Valley kwúkwpi?/Chiefs are in full support of Tourand’s extension and are pleased with the direction that he provides. They credit much of the success of NVIT in recent years to Tourand’s leadership and the team he has assembled.

yilmíxwm/Chief Harvey McLeod of the Upper Nicola Band stated, “Our community citizens wanting to advance into a world of opportunity require support locally where we can train and grow our leadership from within. NVIT provides these opportunities, and we are fortunate to have the dedication of a strong leader such as Ken Tourand to continue to move us forward.”

For more information, please contact Sue Sterling-Bur, Vice President Students at (250)378-3347 or ssterling@nvit.ca.