Nicola Valley Institute of Technology (NVIT) student Mindy Garcia leads Nicola Valley’s first ever Women’s Memorial March.

The march meets at Rotary Park on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 12 p.m., and the marching will commence at 12:15 p.m. Participants are encouraged to wear red to show support for the families of the missing and murdered.

Following the murder of Shíshálh woman Cheryl Ann Joe, since 1992, every Feb. 14, people gather to honour Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirited Peoples (MMIWG2S+).

Starting in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, this solidarity event has spread to towns and cities all across Canada and the United States. This year, however, marks the first time this event has been done in the Nicola Valley.

The march started as one of Garcia’s assignments for one of her classes at NVIT. “I dug around and realized we don’t have one here. So it started out from me and a couple classmates with some friends, and it’s just gotten bigger,” said Garcia.

Since Garcia started this project, she has gotten the support of Radio NL, the Merritt RCMP and the Merritt Fire Department.

“I feel really grateful that I have all these community members that want to participate and ask ‘what can they do to help, what can they do to make a difference?’ and I think this is a very big step,” expressed Garcia.

According to a 2023 report from the University of Toronto Mississauga, an estimated 4,000 Indigenous women and girls, and 600 Indigenous men and boys have gone missing or murdered between 1956 and 2016.

The report also states “the problem is so pervasive that the Canadian government does not know how many Indigenous women are missing or have been murdered.”

Garcia’s research has found that since 2001, there have been four cases of murder and two cases of missing Indigenous peoples relating to communities in Nicola Valley.

The most recent case relates to the disappearance of Merritt resident Miguel Mack. Mack was last seen in Merritt, B.C., on Feb. 27, 2023. Described as 5’10” tall, black hair, wearing a burgundy hoodie with white text saying “Turtle Island 1491 SECTION THIRTY FIVE.”

“It’s not just an Indigenous women problem, it’s a people problem,” said Garcia.

Despite the somber weight of this occasion, Garcia hopes that the community can come together with joy and laughter.

“I hope that when we gather, we can not only honour and remember the lives of these murdered and missing women, but I hope that we can laugh. I hope there will be laughter, because laughter is a very strong medicine for my culture,” she said. “So I really just hope that people come and join our march and not be on a bad note, but to just be there as a community, everyone is welcome to attend.”