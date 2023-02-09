Looking to garner the attention of prospective students and provide the community with information about their programming, the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology will host a series of online information sessions in the coming weeks. The post-secondary institution offers college level courses in a number of disciplines, along with some university transfer options, and has operated in the Nicola Valley since being founded by local First Nations in 1983.

The online sessions, which will take place over lunch throughout the school weeks from February 27 to March 10, will feature a total of 19 courses and programs that the school offers. The offerings will be presented by their associated department head, which the school said would allow for a more personal connection.

“It’s an opportunity for future and current students to come online and join us, with our department heads and faculty, and learn about the programs we offer here at NVIT,” said Clif Garcia, events planner with NVIT.

“Each department will have about 25 or 30 minutes to speak about their program and what they have to offer, and then we’re also going to have our registration officer on hand as well for any questions about how to register. Our financial and academic planners will be a part of this as well to talk about any financial aid they may need, or how to apply for that.”

A number of Indigenous focused courses and programs are being featured, including Indigenous Holistic Wellness and Addictions, Indigenous Human Services, and Indigenous Language Fluency. The school also hopes to show off its thriving trades programs, including plumbing, heavy equipment operator, and culinary arts. Those who attend at least one session will be entered to win a grand prize of free tuition for one three-credit NVIT course. Other prizes will be drawn during the lunch-hour sessions.

Department heads and other support staff will present attendees with information on course prerequisites, application processes, financial aid, and what a semester as an NVIT student could look like.

“The goal for us is to give future students a better understanding of what each course is all about,” added Garcia.

For a full schedule of all planned Experience NVIT 2023 sessions, or to register for one or more of the online sessions, visit www.nvit.ca/experiencenvit.htm. For more information, contact NVIT Events Planner Clif Garcia at events@nvit.ca.