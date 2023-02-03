The Nicola Valley Skate Club (NVSC) headed down Vernon this past weekend for the Okanagan Regional Championships.

Seven skaters from the club attended the regionals to compete against 15 other clubs throughout the region. The 500 total competitors were made up of skaters from across the province, including Kamloops, Kelowna, Oliver, Clearwater, Revelstoke, Valemount, and Golden.

“All had personal bests in their events,” said Coach Diana Lorenz. “Competing against clubs from all over our region was such a great experience for our young athletes.”

A very tight competition was held at the regionals, with two NVSC skaters only .20 behind third place. The following are the results for NVSC:

Olivia Boone STAR 1 – GOLD

Avery Starrs STAR 2 – Silver, Silver Performance

Meera Dutt STAR 2 – Silver, Gold performance

Aziza Earle STAR 2 – Bronze, Gold performance

Brooklyn Gustafson – Bronze

Jayda Starrs STAR 4 13 & O – 4th place with Personal Best

Abby Thoms STAR 5 13 & O – 4th place with Personal Best

NVSC now turn their sights on the Super Series Final in Kelowna, happening on March 10-12.