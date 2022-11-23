The Nicola Valley Skate Club (NVSC) is showcasing the skills of its skaters once again this season. The Kamloops Skating Club hosted its annual ‘Fun Falling Leaves’ competition on Saturday, November 12.

There were 10 skaters from NVSC who participated in the competition, ranging from Jr. Academy Skaters to STAR 4 level skaters.

“They were nervous but once they got out there they were really enjoying themselves and having fun, ” said Coach Diana Lorenz. “They couldn’t wait until the next time they can do this.”

For the Jr. Academy Skaters, ‘Fun Falling Leaves’ is the only competition available for them to join, while the event served as a good practice for STAR skaters, levels 1-4.

“It’s good because they get a feel of what it’s like warming up and getting ready mentally and physically for a competition and then having their performance,” Lorenz noted.

The following are the results for the competition in Kamloops:

Olivia Boone – Silver in STAR 1, Poplar FreeSkate Elements Event

Meera-Bella Lalli – Bronze in STAR 1, Poplar FreeSkate Elements Event

Imroz Brar – Gold in Jr. Academy, Aspen Elements

Sofia McCulloch – Gold in Jr. Academy Aspen Elements

Mackenna Forman – Gold in Jr. Academy Willow Elements

Naomi Reid – Gold in Jr. Academy Willow Elements

Aniyah Sekhon – Silver in Jr. Academy Willow Elements

Avery Starrs – Gold in STAR 2 Solo, Birch

Everley Russell – Gold in STAR 2 Solo, Birch

Jayda Starrs – Gold in STAR 4 Solo, Oak

STAR 1-4 skaters now prepare for their upcoming competition in Kelowna on Friday, November 25.