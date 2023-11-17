The Okanagan Connector is currently closed in eastbound due to a Penske truck on fire.

According to DriveBC, the fire occurred around 11a.m. on Friday morning between Brenda Mine Rd. and Trepanier Rd. Major delays in the area are to be expected.

Communications Advisor Ryan Watters of the Kelowna RCMP said the truck was carrying chemicals, making the fire fight a challenge. The West Kelowna Fire Department is on scene.

Westbound lanes are open, however traffic is slowed due to the incident.

More to come.