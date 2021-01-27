365 days ago, British Columbia saw its first positive case of COVID-19.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry mentioned the one-year anniversary of the occasion in her daily press briefing on Wednesday.

“One year ago today, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in our province. Since that day, the impact has been severe; people have become seriously ill and died, our lives have been disrupted and health-care workers everywhere have faced challenges at a scale never experienced before.

“In response, people throughout the province have stepped up to put normal routines and activities aside, doing all they can to protect our communities, Elders and loved ones. Thank you.”

485 new cases were announced across the Province, with 83 in Interior Health.

Four new deaths were announced in BC.

“There are 4,299 active cases of COVID-19 in the province,” announced Dr. Henry. “There are 303 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 74 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Currently, 6,520 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and a further 58,778 people who tested positive have recovered.

To date, 124,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Province.