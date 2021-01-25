Monday, Jan. 25 marks one year since the first case of COVID-19 was found in Canada.

‘Novel coronavirus’ as it was called then, was discovered in a man who had just returned from China and was admitted to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital with symptoms similar to a mild case of pneumonia.

However, having heard of the new viral disease outbreak in China, doctors suspected they may be dealing with the first case to touch down in Canada. They were correct, and ‘Patient Zero’ was pronounced the first patient in the country to have what would later be called COVID-19.

His wife, who had travelled to Wuhan with her husband, was soon pronounced the second presumptive case and was kept in isolation at home.

Now, positive cases have been detected in every province in the country. BC has counted more than 63,000 cases and 1,128 deaths.

“One year ago today, the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in Canada was announced,” said Premier John Horgan.

“The first lab-confirmed case in British Columbia was announced later that week. Within six weeks, COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. Over the past year, British Columbians – like people around the world – have faced challenges, hardships and loss. COVID-19 has turned our lives upside down.”

Now that the vaccine roll out has officially begun in BC, Premier Horgan believes that we will see an end to the pandemic, but that every precaution must still be taken in order to ensure the spread of the virus remains low.

“While the end of the pandemic is in sight thanks to the availability of vaccines, the threat is not over,” said Horgan.

“We must remain vigilant. Today is an appropriate time to commemorate the more than 1,000 British Columbians we have lost so far to COVID-19. It is also the time to acknowledge the countless efforts and sacrifices people have made to help protect and take care of others over the last year. Today, we recommit ourselves to protecting people’s health and livelihoods from the threat of COVID-19, knowing that better days are ahead.”