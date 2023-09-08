Patients of Dr. Duncan Ross will have to wait a couple of more weeks before the physician and Scw’exmx Community Health Services Society’s (SCHSS) new Chapman Avenue office opens.

The Coquihalla Primary Care Clinic was set to open on Tuesday (September 5), but unexpected delays forced the date to be pushed back for approximately two weeks. The move was originally announced on August 29.

The new clinic, located at 1802 Chapman St., is owned and operated by SCHSS.

“Dr. Ross extends gratitude to Dr. Don McLeod and the clinic team at the Nicola Valley Medical Centre, where his practice was located for the past 29 years, and to the team at Scw’exmx Community Health Services Society,” reads the joint release by the Merritt Rural & Remote Division of Family Practice and SCHSS.

Until the new Coquihalla Primary Care Clinic is open, which will be announced in the coming weeks, Ross will remain at the Nicola Valley Medical Centre on Granite Avenue. Appointments can be booked by calling 250-378-5115, although Ross is not accepting new patients.

Locals without a family physician or nurse practitioner can add their names to the Health Connect Registry online at www.healthlinkbc.ca/health-connect-registry, or by calling HealthLink BC at 811.

Registrants will be contacted by the Rural and Remote Division of Family Practice once any local primary care provider has an opening on their patient panel.